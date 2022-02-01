Wrong-way semi, I-43 in Port Washington, driver cited, charged

A semi driver was cited after driving the wrong way on an I-43 ramp Tuesday, Feb. 1, causing a crash.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies responded to a report of the semi facing the wrong direction on the I-43 northbound off-ramp to County Highway H in the Town of Port Washington, and it was learned the semi had traveled southbound from County Highway H onto the I-43 northbound off-ramp.

The semi driver attempted a U-turn to travel northbound on I-43, and in doing so, officials say a 2020 Chevy Silverado traveling northbound on I-43 struck the semi’s trailer, causing disabling damage to both vehicles and blocking both northbound lanes of I-43.

The 2016 white Freightliner semi was driven by a 42-year-old man from Milwaukee who was not hurt.

The 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado was driven by a 51-year-old male from Cleveland, Wis., who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the semi was issued citations for reckless driving, operating the wrong way on the highway and charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

I-43 northbound traffic was diverted onto County Highway H for nearly two hours while the vehicles were removed from the scene.