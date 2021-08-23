Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way, head-on crash in Racine County, driver severely injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wrong-way crash on I-94 near HWY 11 in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 30-year-old woman was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Hospital with severe injuries on Sunday, Aug. 22 following a wrong-way head-on collision. It happened on northbound I-94 in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 7:40 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a red vehicle going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94. While multiple deputies were en-route to this incident, the Racine County Communications Center was notified that a head-on collision had occurred involving the wrong-way driver at mile marker 335 just prior to the HWY 11 off-ramp.

When deputies arrived, they observed the wrong-way driver in a Red Kia Soul with extensive damage, and the single operator was entrapped in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman from Waukegan, Illinois, sustained severe injuries and required extrication from her vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The other vehicle involved, a Chevrolet Equinox, contained multiple occupants who sustained minor injuries.

Due to the extensive rescue operation and debris from the accident, all northbound lanes of I-94 were closed at CTH KR. At approximately 10:30 p.m. all northbound I-94 lanes were opened.

The Operator of the Kia Soul was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This accident is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.

COVID mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment
slideshow

COVID mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

Across the country, anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns, and educators, medical professionals and public figures have been stunned at the level at which they have been vilified for even stating their opinion.

Shooting on Milwaukee’s near south side; man hurt, no arrests
slideshow

Shooting on Milwaukee’s near south side; man hurt, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 22 at an unknown address on Milwaukee’s near south side.

HIPAA privacy protection misconceptions, sorting fact from fiction

Having an opinion about privacy is easy; understanding what the law protects is a lot more difficult.