Wrong-way, head-on crash in Racine County, driver severely injured

article

A 30-year-old woman was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Hospital with severe injuries on Sunday, Aug. 22 following a wrong-way head-on collision. It happened on northbound I-94 in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 7:40 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a red vehicle going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94. While multiple deputies were en-route to this incident, the Racine County Communications Center was notified that a head-on collision had occurred involving the wrong-way driver at mile marker 335 just prior to the HWY 11 off-ramp.

When deputies arrived, they observed the wrong-way driver in a Red Kia Soul with extensive damage, and the single operator was entrapped in the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman from Waukegan, Illinois, sustained severe injuries and required extrication from her vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The other vehicle involved, a Chevrolet Equinox, contained multiple occupants who sustained minor injuries.

Due to the extensive rescue operation and debris from the accident, all northbound lanes of I-94 were closed at CTH KR. At approximately 10:30 p.m. all northbound I-94 lanes were opened.

The Operator of the Kia Soul was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This accident is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.