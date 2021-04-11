Wrong-way driver arrested after pursuit in Waukesha County

Dispatchers received a call of a possible intoxicated driver traveling westbound on I-94 near Brookfield Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

As the vehicle approached the Highway SS exit, the driver made a U-turn and began traveling eastbound on I-94 in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Squads from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop causing a pursuit to ensue. A deputy from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office used a squad car to stop the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

A 39-year-old male was taken into custody. No one was injured during this incident.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Brookfield Police, City of New Berlin Police and City of Brookfield Police responded to assist during this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.