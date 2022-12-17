Wreaths Across America at Wood National Cemetery; honor veterans

The annual Wreaths Across America is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17; volunteers will gather to lay wreaths across thousands of headstones across the country.

FOX6 News takes a look into what goes into this event by talking to Lieutenant Colonel Julie Sorenson, who is coordinating this event at Wood National Cemetery.

If you are interested in this event happening at Wood National Cemetery, click here to learn how to sponsor a wreath, volunteer, or invite friends to help.