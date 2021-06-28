World’s largest bounce house to inflate in Waukesha Aug. 13-15

article

The Big Bounce America tour rolls into southeast Wisconsin from Friday, Aug, 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at Waukesha County Expo (1000 Northview Road, Waukesha).

A news release says The Big Bounce America tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions. The quartet of inflatables includes the 13,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the newly added incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

All-Access Tickets are available online and jammed with value. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE! Tickets start at just $19. Learn more about tickets and pricing.

IMPORTANT: This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged.