Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft from Woodman’s. It happened on Sept. 5 around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect stole merchandise and left in a 2008 gray KIA Sportage, WI license plate number AEA9432.

Any information should be shared with Ofc Cordova at the Menomonee Falls Police related to case 22-023298.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.