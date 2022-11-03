Woodman's phone theft: Menomonee Falls Police need help to ID man

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a phone off a self-checkout aisle in Woodman's on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Officials said an 80-year-old woman left her cell phone at the self-checkout aisle. She returned a short time later and couldn't locate the cell phone.

Police said based on video surveillance, a man removed the cell phone from the self-checkout aisle without permission.

Anyone with any information about the man in this post, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 – and refer to case #22-027089.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.