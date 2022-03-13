Women's History Month: Breweries raise awareness for inclusion

Throughout the month of March, female beer reps from the five different breweries and distributors - 3 Sheeps, Indeed, Revolution, Rhinegeist, and Surly - are partnering with some women buyers and bar owners from all over the region to put on nine unique events that will celebrate Women’s Month. During each of the events and raise funds with $1 from each purchase of one of those brewery’s beers. The events acknowledge the rise of women in the beer industry.

The gatherings celebrate and showcase women involved in the traditionally male-dominated industry while raising funds for Sojourner, a nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services based in Milwaukee, Wis. In collaboration with female buyers and bar owners from the region more than nine events are being planned.

Upcoming Events:

March 13 — Sugar Maple

March 23 — The Brass Tap

March 24 — Von Trier

March 27 — Station No. 6

March 27 — Bad Moon Saloon Future Event:

Date TBD – 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. Taproom