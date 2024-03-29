Woman found unresponsive on Milwaukee's NW side; officials seek identity

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office needs the public's help to identify a woman who was found unresponsive in the yard of an apartment complex near 72nd and Wabash Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 27.

The woman was found around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The death is not suspicious, officials say.

The medical examiner's office describes the woman as Black, approximately 75 years old, 4'11" tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was wearing a floral-patterned nightgown and a white blouse with black detailing (attached are photos provided by the medical examiner's office). The woman was not wearing shoes.

Officers from Milwaukee Police Department District 4 canvassed the area where the woman was found, but did not find anything.

Anyone with information on this person or identification is urged to call the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office at 414-223-1200.