Woman shot, paralyzed outside Gene’s Supper Club needs wheelchair ramp

Gunfire after a fender bender has changed one woman's life forever; the 26-year-old left paralyzed and in need of help as she prepares to head home.

"Even though I can keep a positive attitude, it’s hard," said Zhane.

Zhane is on an emotional and long road to recovery after she was shot outside Gene's Supper Club Jan. 6.

"I don’t know because it was senseless, and it wasn’t necessary and I just don’t understand," she said.

Zhane spoke exclusively with FOX6 News from her hospital room, in a wheelchair and paralyzed from the waist down.

"I got shot in my lower back," she said.

Zhane, who asked that we not share her last name, said she was backing out of a parking spot when she accidentally hit another car. She said one man got angry with her and demanded money before opening fire.

"We ended up calling the police and next thing I know, shots rang out," said Zhane. "I don’t hate him for doing it. I just can’t have that in my heart. I just wish he would have never did it."

She’s adapting to a new way of life and preparing for a return home.



"I’ll need a ramp and with our bathroom, we’ll need it remodeled," said Zhane.

Her family has launched a GoFundMe.com account to help pay for the expenses. In the meantime – she is conquering physical therapy:

"It’s a lot," said Zhane. "It’s a lot mentally. It’s a lot physically."

She's keeping faith in the future.

"I'm going to recover," she said. "Like, even if I never get my movement back. I’m still doing good. I’m going to be independent still."

Prosecutors have charged two men in connection to the shooting.