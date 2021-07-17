Woman shot, killed near Water and Michigan

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Water and Michigan around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, July 17.

According to police, a large fight broke out inside a nightclub and ended up outside on the street. Subsequently, a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and found with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police have a 30-year-old Milwaukee man in custody and are investigating his connection to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

