Woman pleads guilty in 2019 Motel 6 homicide

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman has pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon after she fatally stabbed a 46-year-old man at a Motel 6 in Glendale in June 2019.



According to the Glendale Police Department, officers were called to the motel around 1:25 a.m. on June 18, 2019, to investigate the stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was later identified as Jermaine Renix of Milwaukee.



Shaniqua Alexander was taken into custody following the incident and was initially charged with second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.



Police said it was believed Alexander and Renix were acquainted with each other.

Alexander will be sentenced on May 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

