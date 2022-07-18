Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, killed near 72nd and Greenfield; suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:29PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Scene near 72nd and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old woman is dead after police say they were called to the area of 72nd and Greenfield for a shooting early Monday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m.

First responders provided medical attention to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police continue to seek suspects. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.