Woman injured in north side shooting: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 72nd and Florist

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 72nd and Florist around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stopper at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

