Woman injured in Milwaukee shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Leon Terrace and Armitage on the city's north side.

The victim was in her vehicle when the shooting happened. The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

