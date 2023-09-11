There are renewed safety concerns after a woman said she was attacked in Houston for rejecting a man who asked for her number.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A woman who goes by Rho Bashe on Instagram said a man struck her in the face with a brick after rejecting his advances.

Rho, on social media, following the alleged incident says that there were men at the scene, and they refused to help her and watch the whole thing unfold.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The woman went on to post another video on social media from her hospital bed garnering large support across social media.