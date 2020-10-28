Woman flown to hospital after crash involving semi dump truck

A 45-year-old woman from Kenosha was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Oct. 27 following a crash involving a semi dump truck and a passenger vehicle in Caledonia. The crash happened on State Highway 32 shortly before 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered lane blockage from a southbound semi and a Hyundai Accent on the east shoulder of the road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 45-year-old woman from Kenosha, was trapped in her vehicle, unconscious, and being tended to by a passing motorist. Her injuries were severe.

The driver of the semi, a 38-year-old man from West Allis, was outside of his truck and uninjured. Police say the semi driver has been cooperating with investigators.

The woman driving the Hyundai was extricated by Caledonia Fire personnel and flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance of McHenry, Il., to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit and Motor Carrier Inspectors responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The initial investigation indicates the Hyundai crossed over the center line and struck the semi, however, the entire incident remains under investigation.

Racine County Public Works responded to barricade the roadway and later to clean up the roadway due to spillage of vehicle fluids. The roadway was re-opened at approximately 2:45 p.m.