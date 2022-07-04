Woman battered, man arrested; Milwaukee police say

article

Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3.

Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim.

The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. This incident is domestic violence related, officials say.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.