Woman battered, man arrested; Milwaukee police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. 

Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. 

The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. This incident is domestic violence related, officials say.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.