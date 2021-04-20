Woman arrested for OWI following high-speed crash, vehicle fire

article

A 44-year-old Cudahy woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on I-41 in Washington County Tuesday morning, April 20. Following the crash, her vehicle caught on fire. She was arrested for first offense drug OWI.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was running radar around 1:30 a.m. on I-41 approximately ½ mile south of State Highway 33 when he observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-41 at an excessive speed. The deputy obtained a speed reading of 104 mph on the radar.

As the vehicle approached, the deputy turned on his headlamps and pulled out behind the vehicle.

The vehicle lost control when passing the stationary squad and crashed into the west shoulder side guard rail. According to the deputy, he observed the vehicle on fire with two-foot flames coming from the engine compartment.

The deputy also heard a female screaming for help, stating she was trapped. The deputy was able to extinguish the fire and the Allenton Fire Department responded to safely extricate her. The driver, a 44-year-old Cudahy woman, was later transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

