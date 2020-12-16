Woman, 33, taken into custody after stabbing in Cudahy

A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, Dec. 16 in connection with a stabbing in Cudahy. A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an apparent stab wound.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of Plankinton Avenue and Kingan Avenue around 4:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 48-year-old Cudahy man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown.

A 33-year-old Cudahy woman was also treated for injuries. The woman was treated and released from a local hospital after being conveyed by the Cudahy Fire Department.

The woman was taken into custody and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office for charging consideration.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police say the incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic abuse incident. No other suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the community.

Advertisement

The Cudahy Police Department was assisted by the St. Francis and South Milwaukee Police Departments