'Witnessing this moment:' Milwaukee group launches Instagram exhibition, highlighting women in power

Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will take the stage on Wednesday night, Aug. 19 at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

One local artist group -- "LUNA" -- is reflecting on Harris' historic nomination and celebrating women in power.

Luna said it has launched a virtual Instagram exhibition with the purpose of giving visibility to local and national leaders who are often overlooked.

"We have young girls witnessing this moment and recognizing that we have power," said Jessica Ayala, a LUNA photographer.

Harris is stirring excitement from some women voters in Milwaukee. A daughter of immigrant parents, she is the first woman of color -- and third woman overall -- to be nominated on a major party's presidential ticket.

"It's about time, I think it's long overdue to have women of color in big roles," Katie Avila Loughmiller, cofounder of LUNA, said.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is seen after an interview in Russell Building on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

LUNA -- which stands for Latinas Unidas eN las Artes -- launched a project called "Leaders That We Love" on Instagram, highlighting local and national leaders through art and photography.

"We want to make them more visible to our city, you know, that's so huge for us," said Ayala. "We are really honored to be speaking with them and the amazing things they are doing to make Milwaukee more equitable, more inclusive and make our city better."

As for Harris, Ayala said she is excited by what the VP nominee brings.

"I'm so happy to be alive to see this moment," Ayala said. "We're seeing an intelligent Black, Asian-American woman be selected as Joe Biden's running mate."

Loughmiller said the project has received positive feedback. She is looking forward to what the vice-presidential nominee will say Wednesday night: "I hope Kamala talks about her experience and how hard it probably was to get to where she is but that she did it anyway."

To view the virtual project, CLICK HERE.