Wisconsin's top scams for October 2024 according to DATCP

Scammers are constantly evolving. The best way to protect yourself is by knowing the signs.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) shared some of the top scams making the rounds in October with Contact 6.

#1. Election Season Political Action Committee (PAC) Scams

Getting pounded by political messages asking for money? Some of them may not even be real!

DATCP says scammers are using fake FACs as a ruse to steal money from people who think they’re donating to candidates or political causes. Often, the scammers ask for small donations of less than $200, so they can avoid disclosing donor information to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). This makes it harder for law enforcement to identify the scammers and their victims.

Reinen says all PACs must register with the Federal Election Commission. Go to FEC.gov to check if the PAC you’re speaking with is listed.

Don’t engage with any fundraiser who doesn’t ask for your residency status. You must be a U.S. citizen to donate to a PAC. Be aware that scammers may use voice cloning to mimic a candidate’s voice and add legitimacy to the scam.

"If (the caller) can’t tell you what their organizational leadership is, that’s a red flag," said Michelle Reinen, Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

#2. Fake Jury Duty Notices

A jury duty scam often begins with a phone call from someone claiming to be with the court or law enforcement. The fraudster says that you missed jury duty and must pay a fine. They even threaten to issue a warrant for your arrest.

"If you are at all concerned that this is legitimate, you should contact your municipal court system," said Reinen.

Reinen says the fraudster may want payment as cryptocurrency, wire transfer or prepaid gift card. These methods makes it harder for victims to get their money back. Courts will never ask for immediate payment over the phone, or ask for personal information like your social security number or date of birth.

#3. Fake Job Scammers using WhatsApp

If you use the popular app, WhatsApp, be on alert for fake job opportunities. These jobs often pay well, have flexible hours or a minimal time commitment. The scammers are just trying to get your personal information.

"They want your social security number right out of the blue," said Reinen. "You haven’t even applied (for the job)."

Reinen says the scam recruiters are often short on details about the job description and employer. Don’t click on any links in messages. Also, do research to verify the company is real and actually hiring.

"It’s way too convenient. It’s too good to be true," said Reinen.

If you’ve been targeted by a scam, let the state know.

