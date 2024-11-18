Wisconsin’s top scams for November 2024

The Brief The Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning about multiple impersonation scams in November. Medicare open enrollment is underway and is a prime opportunity for scammers. Be on alert for "pig butchering" and military impersonation scams.



A scammer will put in lot of time and effort for a big payout.

The best way to protect yourself is by knowing the signs. Contact 6 spoke with the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) about common scams making the rounds in November.

Medical Open Enrollment Scams

Medicare open enrollment is underway and it’s a prime opportunity for scammers to reach out. DATCP is warning about unsolicited phone calls from anyone who offers help with renewing Medicare coverage. The caller may also want to send you a new Medicare card.

"Might be a phone call asking you for your Medicare number, your card information or your address information," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Michelle Reinen

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Reinen says the scammer may claim to be an insurance agent or broker offering a great deal. Don’t be tricked into handing over any personal information.

"If you’re interested in something, do your research," said Reinen. "Go to the Medicare website and take a look at your options."

The official website for Medicare open enrollment is Medicare.gov.

Pig Butchering Scams

DATCP is raising the alarm about an investment scam known as "pig butchering."

Like a farmer who devotes time to raising livestock, these scammers devote time and dedication to their victims. They are "fattening them up before slaughter," says Reinen.

"They are building a relationship, whether it’s a romantic relationship, or maybe as an investment or financial advisor," said Reinen.

The scammer might eventually offer an investment opportunity, often in cryptocurrency. They may provide documentation showing fake profits to entice their victims to invest more and more money.

"Maybe you can withdraw a little bit (of money) but if you ask to withdraw the whole thing or anything substantial, they want you to pay something," said Reinen.

Military impersonation Scams

Be on the lookout for scammers impersonating our armed forces. It’s a common hook in all kinds of schemes.

"We trust our military and want to support them," explained Reinen.

Scammers love to impersonate military members because a deployment is a good excuse to not meet in-person, or for sporadic communication. Eventually, the scammer will ask for some kind of help.

"I need to get home but I can’t afford the funds to do so," said Reinen. "I can’t afford to travel."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Never send money to someone you haven’t met in-person, or you can’t verify with certainty is who they claim to be.

If you’ve been targeted by a scam, let the state know.

If you have a consumer complaint and want to see if Contact 6 can help, you are invited to file a complaint.