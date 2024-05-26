Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Tony Bogan has 'lengthy' drug criminal history

Green and gold are often associated with winning. U.S. Marshals say a man who is paying tribute to the team with a face tattoo has a different sort of record.

"Tony has a very lengthy drug criminal history," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Tony Bogan is wanted by U.S. Marshals after he stopped showing up to court for a 2021 case. Investigators say officers spotted Bogan in a heated moment near 13th and Burleigh in October of that year.

"A police officer was just driving by and saw a couple in an argument and saw what he thought was a firearm," the marshal said.

Tony Bogan

Officers say they spotted a gun in Bogan’s waistband. He’s prohibited from having a gun as a convicted felon. Bogan was arrested. He was released on bond and eventually stopped showing up to court. A warrant was issued for his arrest around the same time Jefferson County issued a warrant for him related to cocaine charges.

Bogan sometimes uses the nickname "Tone" and has several unique tattoos on his body.

"His neck has many tattoos," the marshal said. "Both arms are covered in tattoos."

It’s the ones on his face that might be the most noticeable. A money bag is tattooed near his left eye. The outline of the state with a Green Bay Packers logo in the middle near his other eye. Even his mouth stands out.

"He does have gold teeth or a grill insert that he does wear," the investigator said.

Tony Bogan

Bogan is 5’6" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is believed to be in Milwaukee or Madison.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Bogan to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.