Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Shannon Jackson, convicted sex offender on run

A convicted sex offender has spent months on the run. U.S. Marshals say 50-year-old Shannon Jackson hasn’t checked in with his probation agent since September 2023. Investigators say he’s been given multiple chances, but keeps breaking the law.

"He seems like he’s a guy that just can’t play by the rules," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Authorities say the Milwaukee man has rolled the dice with the law too many times. In 2012, he was convicted of third-degree sexual assault. Investigators say seven years later he left the state and moved to Iowa.

Shannon Jackson

"Once you cross state lines as a sex offender and you don’t report, you could be charged federally for not reporting as a sex offender," the marshal said.

Jackson was arrested and charged federally for his failure to report. He returned to Milwaukee and was placed on supervised release. That’s when investigators say a slew of other problems began.

"He’s failed numerous drug tests, failed to report to his supervised release probation officer," the marshal said.

Investigators say Jackson tested positive for cocaine on eleven different occasions. They say he admitted to paying for sex and trading drugs for it and also missed appointments for drug and sex offender treatment programs.

Shannon Jackson

"This will catch up with him eventually," the investigator said.

Jackson is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. He is described at 5’8" and weighing 220 pounds. If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.