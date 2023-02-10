Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals

U.S. Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous.

"Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."

A warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest one year ago on Feb. 11, 2022 when he did not show up for court.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This case started back in April of 2021, when Maurice Anderson was stopped by the Milwaukee Police Department for traffic violations," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals said the traffic stop happened near 80th and Potomac in 2021.

Maurice Anderson

"The officer observed plastic corner cut bags," said the marshal. "It would be consistent with a mobile drug lab."

Police found cocaine and pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

"(Police) also observed an extended firearm ammunition magazine near the driver’s seat," the marshal said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anderson also had a gun he was not allowed to have.

"During a pat down of Mr. Anderson, the officer recovered a 9 mm handgun and automatic pistol," said the marshal.

Anderson has strong ties to the neighborhood near 5th and Center. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 190 pounds and typically as longer hair.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

"He had a tattoo on his upper right arm – the word ‘MOE’ with ‘1995’ around it," the marshal said.

Anderson is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and intention to deliver cocaine. Authorities discourage anyone from helping Anderson.

"They could potentially face charges of aiding or harboring a fugitive," said the marshal.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Tip Line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.