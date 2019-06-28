Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Joseph Sexton sought for 2016 crimes

U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of the attempted armed robbery of a gas station on Milwaukee's south side. Agents said he was identified through DNA left behind at the scene of the crime.

"We’re profiling Joseph Sexton. He’s wanted for three counts of forgery and one count of robbery," the agent on the case said. "He was on the south side, but the last I heard, he was living in California, and so I’m just looking for any information on where he might be out in California.

U.S. Marshals said in 2016, Sexton was involved in an attempted armed robbery at a gas station near 60th and Oklahoma. An employee told police Sexton placed an unknown object against his right side, implying he had a weapon. While at the register, the employee was able to open the door and yell for help.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sexton was accused of punching the employee. During a struggle, prosecutors said Sexton left his shirt, necklace and a torn piece of his undershirt at the scene. DNA confirmed his identity.

"I think he could be considered armed and dangerous," the agent said.

Joseph Sexton

U.S. Marshals described Sexton as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There are also some scars that help identify him.

"He does have scars on both eyebrows, about a five-inch scar on one of his forearms, and he has a tattoo on his left hand," the agent on the case said. "If you know where Joseph is, or know where he may be, just give us a call."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Sexton was also accused of forgery. He and a female he was with were charged with stealing someone’s checks and cashing them in small amounts – like $85, $95 and $96. The checks were cashed in 2016.

U.S. Marshals encouraged Sexton to come clean and clear his legal struggles: "Take care of it. Turn yourself in, and get this over with."

Editor's note: This story originally aired on FOX6 News in 2019. The copy and video were updated on April 21, 2023 to reflect his change in age; U.S. Marshals are still looking for him as of that date.