Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Hardy accused of sexual assault

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for your help to find 26-year-old Jordan Hardy.

Hardy faces two charges – second-degree sexual assault to someone in a treatment facility, and second-degree sexual assault to someone who is mentally ill.

Prosecutors accuse Hardy of sexually assaulting a patient at a health facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee.

"MPD has attempted to locate him, and they’ve had negative results on that," the U.S. Marshal on the case told FOX6 News. "Eventually, he’s going to get caught."

Marshals said Hardy worked inside the facility. The investigation began in the spring of 2022. Prosecutors said the victim told authorities what happened to her during a hospital visit.

Jordan Hardy

"(Hardy) contacted the employer saying that somebody was making accusations," the marshal said.

Marshals said Hardy stopped showing up to work and has not been seen or heard from since. They said Hardy has a history with firearms. At this time, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Jordan Hardy

"He’s 5-foot-8, 147 pounds, he does have several tattoos unknown on his right arm, and he does have tattoos on his left," the marshal explained.

Anyone helping Hardy out could face charges of their own.

"They could be arrested for harboring and aiding a felon," the marshal said.

Anyone with information on Hardy's whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707.