Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Israel Israel on the run, may be in Milwaukee

A lot has changed since 1988. Ronald Reagan was president. George Michael ruled the charts. The Bradley Center opened in downtown. It was also a defining year for a Milwaukee man who is now on the run.

"His incident offense involved the use of a weapon," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Israel Israel was just 19 years old when he was arrested for first-degree sexual assault. Investigators said he committed the crime against a woman he did not know, in a public place.

"It involved the threat of force. It involved the forceful sexual assault of another individual against their will," the marshal said.

Israel Israel

Israel was convicted in January 1989 and spent 27 years in prison. He was let out on a mandatory release in 2016. He complied for just a short time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He was placed on GPS and he was released into the community. Although there was some level of compliance then, it deteriorated quickly," the investigator said.

Israel went back to prison and was released again in September 2023. He was placed on a mandatory lifetime GPS and the sex offender registry.

Israel Israel

"Within days of release, Israel chose again to abscond from supervision, cutting off his GPS bracelet and going on the run," the marshal said.

The now 55-year-old man has spent more time in prison than on the outside. Though decades have passed, U.S. Marshals say time has not brought wisdom.

"His mindset may not have changed much during those 27 years," the investigator said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Israel Israel is described as being 6’4" tall and weighing 230 pounds. He uses the aliases "Jerry Coleman" and "Andre Allen." He is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Israel to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.