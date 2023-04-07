Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Darereus Webb sought for homicide

U.S. Marshals say there is a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Darereus Webb of Milwaukee. He is wanted for first-degree reckless homicide.

Webb is accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old Milwaukee man near 34th and Galena on June 19, 2022. He has been on the run ever since.

U.S. Marshals say Webb should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Mr. Webb does have a prior history involving violence. He has a prior conviction for an armed robbery which, in and of itself, is a concern for us," the U.S. Marshal on the case told FOX6 News. "There are multiple individuals that we know are attempting to aid Mr. Webb in hiding."

Webb is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Darereus Webb

U.S. Marshals know someone is helping Webb hide from the allegations against him. They warn that you can be charged with harboring and aiding a fugitive.

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshal's tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.