The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested Damarius Twitty-Montgomery in Arizona, who was wanted for a fatal alleyway shooting in Milwaukee. Authorities said he and Charles Steward tricked an 18-year-old into a fake drug robbery before killing him. The other suspect in this case, Charles Steward, is still on the run.



U.S. Marshals arrested a Wisconsin's Most Wanted suspect in Arizona on Friday, Nov. 13.

Arizona arrest

What To Know:

The U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force arrested Damarius Twitty-Montgomery, 19, at Tempe Marketplace in coordination with the Eastern Wisconsin Violent Offender Task Force.

Milwaukee police wanted Twitty-Montgomery on charges of first-degree reckless homicide and attempted armed robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of the 18-year-old victim.

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The backstory:

U.S. Marshals are looking for two men they say tricked a teen and shot him in an alleyway in Milwaukee. The victim died.

"Very dangerous activity all around," a U.S. Marshal said.

Investigators say two teens carried out a nefarious trick last September, ending with a homicide.

"They made the victim believe that they were going to go rob a drug dealer in an alley," a U.S. Marshal said.

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U.S. Marshals said Damarius Twitty-Montgomery and Charles Steward hopped in a car with twin brothers and another man. The supposed friends had a plan to meet with a drug dealer, according to prosecutors. They ended up at 38th and Keefe when U.S. Marshals said Twitty-Montgomery and Steward showed their cards.

"Surveillance video shows the two suspects shooting at the victim and the victim shooting back," a U.S. Marshal said.

The 18-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses helped identify Twitty-Montgomery and Steward, explaining they stole the victim's gun.

"None of the firearms have been recovered, so I would say they still have possession of them or other firearms," a U.S. Marshal said.