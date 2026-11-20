Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Damarius Montgomery arrested in Arizona
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals arrested a Wisconsin's Most Wanted suspect in Arizona on Friday, Nov. 13.
Arizona arrest
What To Know:
The U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force arrested Damarius Twitty-Montgomery, 19, at Tempe Marketplace in coordination with the Eastern Wisconsin Violent Offender Task Force.
Milwaukee police wanted Twitty-Montgomery on charges of first-degree reckless homicide and attempted armed robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of the 18-year-old victim.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted | September 2025
The backstory:
U.S. Marshals are looking for two men they say tricked a teen and shot him in an alleyway in Milwaukee. The victim died.
"Very dangerous activity all around," a U.S. Marshal said.
Investigators say two teens carried out a nefarious trick last September, ending with a homicide.
"They made the victim believe that they were going to go rob a drug dealer in an alley," a U.S. Marshal said.
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U.S. Marshals said Damarius Twitty-Montgomery and Charles Steward hopped in a car with twin brothers and another man. The supposed friends had a plan to meet with a drug dealer, according to prosecutors. They ended up at 38th and Keefe when U.S. Marshals said Twitty-Montgomery and Steward showed their cards.
"Surveillance video shows the two suspects shooting at the victim and the victim shooting back," a U.S. Marshal said.
The 18-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Witnesses helped identify Twitty-Montgomery and Steward, explaining they stole the victim's gun.
"None of the firearms have been recovered, so I would say they still have possession of them or other firearms," a U.S. Marshal said.
The Source: Information was provided by the U.S. Marshals Service.