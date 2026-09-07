Wisconsin's Most Wanted: 2 suspects sought in fatal alleyway shooting

The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for Damarius Twitty-Montgomery and Charles Steward for a fatal alleyway shooting in Milwaukee. Authorities said the suspects tricked an 18-year-old into a fake drug robbery before killing him. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707 .



U.S. Marshals are looking for two men they say tricked a teen and shot him in an alleyway in Milwaukee. The victim died.

"Very dangerous activity all around," a U.S. Marshal said.

Investigators say two teens carried out a nefarious trick last September, ending with a homicide.

"They made the victim believe that they were going to go rob a drug dealer in an alley," a U.S. Marshal said.

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Fatal shooting

What we know:

U.S. Marshals said Damarius Twitty-Montgomery and Charles Steward hopped in a car with twin brothers and another man. The supposed friends had a plan to meet with a drug dealer, according to prosecutors. They ended up at 38th and Keefe when U.S. Marshals said Twitty-Montgomery and Steward showed their cards.

"Surveillance video shows the two suspects shooting at the victim and the victim shooting back," a U.S. Marshal said.

The 18-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses helped identify Twitty-Montgomery and Steward, explaining they stole the victim's gun.

"None of the firearms have been recovered, so I would say they still have possession of them or other firearms," a U.S. Marshal said.

On the run

What we know:

The two suspects went on the run. It's unclear where they might be hiding. Steward sometimes goes by "Chuck." Twitty-Montgomery is also known as "Tweety."

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"Tell your side of the story and let the case move forward," a U.S. Marshal said.

Steward is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 162 pounds. Twitty-Montgomery is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. If you know where the fugitives are located, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.