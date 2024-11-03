Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Brett Christensen sought for gun, drug violations

The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for a man convicted of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm from a sporting goods store. 34-year-old Brett Christensen is on the run. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshals tip line.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man convicted of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm from a sporting goods store in 2021. Investigators say he was using heroin and got in trouble with the law, now he’s on the run.

"The original case stems from a two-count indictment," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Gun buyers must fill out ATF Form 4473 when buying a gun. The document asks about things that could disqualify someone from purchasing a firearm -- from past felony convictions to drug use. Federal investigators say 34-year-old Brett Christensen checked a box saying he did not use illegal drugs.

"When in fact, he knew he was an unlawful user of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance," the marshal said.

Christensen was given time served and put on supervised release. A warrant was issued in October 2024 when investigators say he violated that release.

"Just turn yourself in and get the warrants cleared up," the marshal said.

Christensen is 6’ tall and weighs 184 pounds. He’s believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Christensen to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.