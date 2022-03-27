Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin's largest wedding rummage sale in Waukesha

By
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin's largest wedding rummage sale

Brhett checks out Wisconsin's largest wedding rummage sale.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Wedding Rummage Sale at the Waukesha Expo Center is Sunday, March, 27.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and will remain open until 2:00 p.m. or until all décor has been sold.

VIP Admission: A $8.00 entry fee will be collected at the door for the first 300 buyers. VIP doors open from 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

General Admission: A $4.00 entry fee will be collected at the door. 

This event may end early if no additional items remain available for purchase! No registration is needed to attend (as a buyer) so bring your fiancé, friends, and family to help you snag some beautiful wedding items!

Waukesha Wedding Rummage Sale

Designed for past couples to sell their gently used wedding décor, dresses, attire, and other wedding related items to future couples at a significant discount! Share your special memories with someone else so they can be loved another day.