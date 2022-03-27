Wisconsin's largest wedding rummage sale in Waukesha

The Wedding Rummage Sale at the Waukesha Expo Center is Sunday, March, 27.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and will remain open until 2:00 p.m. or until all décor has been sold.

VIP Admission: A $8.00 entry fee will be collected at the door for the first 300 buyers. VIP doors open from 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

General Admission: A $4.00 entry fee will be collected at the door.

This event may end early if no additional items remain available for purchase! No registration is needed to attend (as a buyer) so bring your fiancé, friends, and family to help you snag some beautiful wedding items!