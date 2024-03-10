Wisconsin's largest anime convention; Milwaukee welcomes thousands

Wisconsin's largest anime convention was back in Milwaukee for 2024. Thousands of fans from all over the world took part.

Anime is an art form where people love to dress up – and it comes with a giant party.

"Everyone here has a shared interest, you can just strike up a conversation with almost anyone," said Harry Champion, anime convention-goer.

Anime Milwaukee returned to the Baird Center. This year's theme is "Sweet 16" – because this is the 16th annual convention in town. The three-day convention welcomed anime fans from as far away as Japan.

"It just kind of shows the passion that people have," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director.

Anime is a Japanese style of animation. Cosplay is a big part of the convention.

"I just like people watching, a lot of people in cool costumes," said Mitch Poss.

Marsden said all three days sold out. The convention brought in 20,000 people and millions of dollars for the Milwaukee economy.

"We expected more people and we got even more from that showed up," Marsden said.

It is all about celebrating culture and creativity. Kimberley Binning said it takes months to plan out outfits.

"It definitely puts me in a world where I can just be somebody else for a moment," said Binning, a cosplayer.

From shopping to live concerts and playing video games, Anime Milwaukee is a place where fans can connect and show their love for anime.

Anime Milwaukee 2025 is already scheduled for March 7-9.