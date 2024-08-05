Wisconsin's first LGBTQ historic landmark dedicated in Milwaukee

Wisconsin now has its first LGBTQ historical landmark in state history.

People gathered on Monday afternoon, Aug. 5, near St. Paul and Plankinton in Milwaukee, the former site of the Black Nite Tavern.

The state landmark, sponsored by the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, honors Josie Carter, a Black transgender woman.

On this day in 1961, there was an uprising at the gay bar after four men started a brawl at the bar. The community, led by Carter, fought to protect their space.

It's now commemorated because people fought against homophobic and transphobic violence, and was the first known LGBTQ uprising in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project said by 1982, Wisconsin was the first Gay Rights State in the nation, and that progress traced back to Carter's decision to take a stand.

"It's actually one of 28 new markers that will tell the story of underrepresented communities in the state," Wisconsin Historical Society assistant deputy director and chief program officer Angela Titus said. "We’re really excited. By the end of 2025, we'll have almost 30 new markers added to the program."

Nothing currently stands where the Black Nite Tavern stood, as it was ultimately demolished to make way for freeway construction.