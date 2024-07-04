Act 10 lawsuit: Wisconsin judge strikes down parts of bill

Wisconsin’s controversial Act 10 is back in court after more than a decade.

And on Wednesday, July 3, a Dane County judge struck down parts of the bill.

What is Act 10?

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed Act 10 in 2011. The bill eliminates collective bargaining for most public workers. It prompted months of protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The law separated unions into two groups: general and public safety employees. These types of workers have greater bargaining powers, while the general employees can only negotiate raises, which are capped at inflation.

"The issue was, are people receiving equal treatment?" UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee said.

Republicans argue that Act 10 solved Wisconsin’s deficit problem, while Democrats say it hurts schools and public employee pay.

"It’s been a godsend to them to be able to manage their budgets," said State Sen. Dan Knodl (R-Germantown).

Latest lawsuit

In November, unions representing public employees filed a lawsuit, saying the bill violates the right to equal protection, challenging the distinction between "public safety" and "general" employees.

"Wisconsin is a better place when all employees have the ability to negotiate and sit down and talk about the considerations that matter," Wisconsin Education Association Council President Peggy Wirtz-Olsen said.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss the case.

"Teachers and support staff, we're ecstatic and we’ve never given up," Wirtz-Olsen said.

Political experts say decisions like this once again put Wisconsin in the national spotlight.

"Those are the people that are going to affect elections," Lee said.

The ruling doesn’t go into effect right away.

"I am very confident that it’ll stand," Knodl said. "Act 10 will stand."

The ruling will likely go to the court of appeals next and could end up in the Supreme Court.