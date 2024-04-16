Work Zone Awareness Week, Wisconsin drivers reminded to take caution

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to take added caution when in and around work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which started Monday.

Preliminary data shows more than 2,100 crashes were recorded in Wisconsin work zones in 2023, WisDOT said, resulting in nine deaths and more than 700 injuries.

"Each day, our roadside workers put themselves in potentially dangerous situations to make our roads and communities better," said Gov. Tony Evers. "Like all workers, they have the right to a safe working environment."

Now that temperatures are warming up, road improvement projects will start to pick up again across Wisconsin. WisDOT said there are typically more than 300 state highway and bridge improvement projects in Wisconsin each year.

Evers signed a new bill into law that mandates all approved driver education courses must give students at least 30 minutes of instruction in safely dealing with highway work zones.

WisDOT said cellphone use is one of the most common factors in distracted driving crashes. Wisconsin law prohibits texting while driving on any road. State law also prohibits use of a hand-held mobile device in work zones and in areas surrounding emergency response vehicles with flashing lights.