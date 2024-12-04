Wisconsin woman's remains found 4 years after disappearance

article

The Brief The remains of a Wisconsin woman were found over the weekend. Cassandra Ayon was last seen in 2020. In 2022, a man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to her disappearance.



The remains of a Wisconsin woman who had been last seen more than four years ago were found over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Cassandra Ayon was last seen in Unity on Oct. 3, 2020. Her remains were found on Nov. 30 on private property near County Highway P and Abe Lincoln Road in Marathon County – roughly six miles west of where she was last seen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In 2022, Jesus Contreras-Perez of Mosinee was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for release in connection to Ayon's disappearance. A jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking causing bodily harm.

The Wisconsin DOJ worked in partnership with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol on the recovery of the remains.

Featured article

Official statements

Attorney General Josh Kaul

"My heart goes out to Cassandra’s family and friends. Thank you to everyone who has worked to get justice and help provide answers in this appalling case."

Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow

"Although we were pleased with the outcome of the trial and felt that justice had been done on behalf of Cassandra Ayon, we never stopped looking for her. We hope that the discovery of her remains lends a sense of closure and finality to her family and everyone who misses and mourns her."

Clark County Sheriff Scott Haines

"This case has been on our minds for years. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Cassandra Ayon."