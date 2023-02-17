Wisconsin attorney attacked by client withdraws from case

A Green Bay attorney, attacked in court earlier this week by his client, is asking to withdraw from the case.

Taylor Schabusiness, the Wisconsin woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case, attacked Attorney Quinn Jolly during a Tuesday hearing.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion in February 2022. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Separate from the so-called insanity plea, also yet to be decided is a defense claim that Schabusiness is not competent to stand trial. If deemed competent, the case would proceed. If deemed not competent, the case would be put on hold while she receives additional psychiatric treatment.

The adjourned competency hearing – which was supposed to happen Tuesday – was set for March 6. The judge proposed a May 15 trial date.