Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin wolf hunt: DNR broke law, judge says

By AP Author
Published 
News
Associated Press

Hunters gear up for Wisconsin gun deer season

As Wisconsin gun deer hunters got their gear ready for the weekend, Fleet Farm hosted its annual ''Orange Friday'' for the 10th year.

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge says the state Department of Natural Resources violated the law by not immediately scheduling a wolf hunting season after federal protections were removed in February.

The injunction was issued in response to a lawsuit brought by Hunter Nation Inc. that challenged the agency’s decision not to hold a hunt as soon as the gray wolf was removed from the endangered list in January, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brantmeier is the same judge who last winter ordered the DNR to hold a hunt in the final days of February. State-licensed hunters killed at least 218 wolves in less than three days, more than the state and tribal quotas combined.

However, wolf hunting in Wisconsin remains on hold while a Dane County judge considers a lawsuit filed in August by a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups seeking to stop the hunt and invalidate the law requiring it.

In a ruling last month, Judge Jacob Frost said the law creating the wolf season is constitutional, but that the DNR failed to create permanent regulations enacting it. He said the injunction will remain in place until the DNR implements updated regulations on quotas and licenses, and updates its management plan with new population goals.

Pickup truck, tractor collide; 2 people hurt in Dodge County wreck
article

Pickup truck, tractor collide; 2 people hurt in Dodge County wreck

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious traffic crash on Welsh Road near Five Mile Road, in the Township of Emmet.

Fatal bus stabbing in Pewaukee; suspect arrested
article

Fatal bus stabbing in Pewaukee; suspect arrested

An unscheduled stop in Pewaukee for a Greyhound bus Thursday night after a passenger on board was stabbed.

Milwaukee's Christmas tree lighting, 108th annual
article

Milwaukee's Christmas tree lighting, 108th annual

A 36-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce was lit at the 108th Annual Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday evening, Nov. 18.