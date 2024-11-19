Wisconsin wintry mix; 1st measurable snow of season expected

article

The Brief Southeast Wisconsin is expected to see the season's first measurable snow, Wednesday into Thursday. The heavier snow, some of which will stick, is expected Thursday morning. By the evening commute, the snow will turn to all rain.



The FOX6 Weather Experts say scattered snow showers will develop on Wednesday afternoon. They say there will be more rain than snow along the lakeshore.

Wednesday's weather event is not expected to cause widespread impacts, but we could see reduced visibility with heavier snow showers that develop.

The big story is coming on Thursday.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say moderate to heavy snow is likely to start during Thursday morning's commute – along with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 40 mph. This will create very low visibility and slow travel for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will change to rain by the evening commute.

One to two inches of snow is likely away from the lake – with lower amounts closer to the lake. Most of this accumulation will be on the grass. However, if the snow is heavy enough, slushy accumulation cannot be ruled out on the roads.

This will be a very heavy and wet snow, the FOX6 Weather Experts say.