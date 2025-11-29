Wisconsin winter storm: Share pictures of snow in your neighborhood
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm warning has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin for Saturday, Nov. 29 into Sunday, Nov. 30.
We would like to see what it looks like in your neighborhood. The FOX6 News digital team will collect those pictures – and add them to our gallery below. Many of your photos may be shared on FOX6 News and FOX LOCAL.
Photo gallery
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Share via the FOX6 Storm Center App
What you can do:
You can also submit photos via the FOX6 Storm Center app. Download it from one of the links below – unless you already have it. Just snap a picture and click the SUBMIT button on the menu of the app.
Thanks for helping share what it looks like in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.