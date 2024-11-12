Wisconsin winning $2M scratch ticket claimed by Waterford woman

article

The Brief A $2 million winning scratch ticket has been claimed by a Waterford woman. The winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip on Lapham Street in West Allis. Cash Explosion is a Wisconsin Lottery $50 instant scratch game that debuted on August 23, 2024, with two top prizes of $2 million.



A Waterford woman was the lucky winner of $2 million from a Cash Explosion instant scratch ticket she purchased from Kwik Trip on Lapham Street in West Allis.

The woman claimed her prize at the Wisconsin Lottery Madison office last week.

Cash Explosion is a Wisconsin Lottery $50 instant scratch game that debuted on August 23, 2024, with two top prizes of $2 million.

The Waterford woman is the game's first top prize winner since it launched.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, 2024 has been a good year for Lottery wins at the West Allis Kwik Trip. In addition to the Cash Explosion winning ticket last week, the Lottery retailer also sold two $10,000 winning scratch tickets earlier this year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In fact, since 2020, the store has sold several big winning scratch tickets, including four $10,000 winners, one $20,000 winner, a $1 million winner, and a $2 million winner.