Wisconsin wedding barn liquor law, small business worries about bill

Wisconsin is known for beer, and a new bill could change the way it's distributed, produced and sold in the state.

The bill would impact every level of the state's alcohol industry. While it had overwhelming support in the Assembly, smaller, family-owned operations worry it could put them out of business.

"This place has been in our family for generations," said Felicia Alsberg, owner of Orchard Valley Acres.

Since 1917, the West Bend wedding barn venue has been a part of many a couple's big day. It hosts weddings every weekend, but Alsberg worries the new bill could shut its doors forever.

"This isn’t new. People have done it for centuries. Now all a sudden it’s an issue," she said.

Orchard Valley Acres in West Bend

The proposed bill would give wedding barns two options:

Get a permit that would allow events six times a year, or no more than once per month Get a liquor license

Alsberg said that just won't work, saying it's attacking small businesses.

"Right now there’s no liquor license available. I could apply for a reserve license, and that’s $10,000," she said.

Orchard Valley Acres currently has a beer and wine license.

"We’re rural you know," said Alsberg.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin backs the bill. Spokesman Scott Stenger said the goal is to have better regulation of alcohol in the state overall, including at wedding barns.

"There’s no licensed bartenders, they don’t have to follow any laws," he said. "The public, I think, deserves that people having public events – private or not – are regulated."

Stenger explained the bill would add a specific division and agency head within the state Department of Revenue to enforce the alcohol laws.

"That there is proper insurance, proper licensed bartenders, and we’re following the laws that the public expects to be followed," Stenger said.

The bill will next go to the Wisconsin Senate. The bill passed the Assembly 90-4 in June.