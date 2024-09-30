Wisconsin vehicle emission testing; self-service kiosks introduced

article

The Brief Wisconsin has introduced new self-service vehicle emission testing kiosks. The new test-only facilities are located in Milwaukee and Oak Creek (addresses below). Emissions inspections remain free to motorists.



The Wisconsin Vehicle Inspection Program (WIVIP) announced on Monday, Sept. 30 a new vehicle emission testing program. It features kiosks which motorists can use to conduct the testing themselves.

A news release says the two self-service kiosks have been installed at the new test-only facilities located at 8718 W. Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee and 9300 S. 27th Street in Oak Creek. Vehicles with a model year of 2007 and newer will be able to test at the WIVIP Self-Service Kiosks.

Officials said the launch of self-service kiosks is part of a larger initiative from the Wisconsin Vehicle Inspection Program to expand emission testing services throughout the seven-county southeast Wisconsin region.

Nearly 200 emission test locations are now open across the seven-county area, including test-only facilities located on 27th Street and Brown Deer roads. These test-only facilities are dedicated to performing inspections on demand. Motorists are encouraged to visit the site and queue up for service without needing an appointment. These locations also provide registration renewal services.

Technical Assistance Centers remain in place to assist motorists in diagnosing vehicles that have difficulty passing inspections and achieving compliance.

Seven southeast Wisconsin counties require emissions inspections prior to vehicle registration renewal -- Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha.