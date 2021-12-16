Wisconsin unemployment rate ties record monthly low

article

Wisconsin's unemployment rate tied a record low of 3% in November, a number last hit exactly three years ago, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 4.2% for November. The state rate was down from 3.2% in October. Wisconsin gained 12,300 private sector jobs over the month.

Department of Workforce Secretary Amy Pechacek said the numbers demonstrate that Wisconsin's economic growth depends on having a skilled and ready workforce.

Gov. Tony Evers this week announced 12 regional projects that will receive nearly $60 million designed to develop long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s workforce shortages.

The projects, spread out across the state, were paid for from $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the state received. Evers said a second round of grants will be awarded in 2022.

