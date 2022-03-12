Wisconsin unclaimed property; matches needed for $600M

article

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) has matched more than $6.6 million in unclaimed property to nearly 23,000 claimants as part of its annual unclaimed property data match process.

About $2.5 million of the total property will be automatically mailed to more than 22,600 individuals matched with property worth $2,000 or less. The remaining 330 have property worth more than $2,000 and will soon receive "notice of unclaimed property" letters with instructions on how to claim property DOR is holding in their names.

Beyond the $6.6 million in matched claims is more than $600 million still unclaimed by many thousands of potential claimants. An unclaimed property search on the DOR website takes seconds and is available to everyone.

Unclaimed property includes funds from savings or checking accounts, uncashed dividends, insurance policies, or other accounts the owner may be unaware of or forgot. Banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other businesses must report unclaimed property to the DOR each year by Nov. 1.

The data match process managed by the DOR – the state's regulatory holder of unclaimed property – locates, verifies and delivers property to its lawful owners.

