The Brief A Fond du Lac man is accused of calling Gov. Evers' office and threatening to kill a "high ranking Wisconsin Executive Official," prosecutors said. Court filings said the threats included expletives and racist and homophobic slurs. He was previously known to law enforcement because of threats made to the Department of Workforce Development.



A Fond du Lac man is accused of calling Gov. Tony Evers' office and threatening to kill a "high ranking Wisconsin Executive Official" in late June, according to prosecutors.

Charges filed

In court:

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office charged 46-year-old Bradley Hartmann with three felony counts of terrorist threats and four misdemeanor counts of telephone harassment. Court records show he posted $15,000 cash bond on Thursday.

Bradley Hartmann

Threatening voicemails

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Capitol Police Department and Fond du Lac Police Department investigated the threats, which were made in a series of voicemails on June 28. The threats started at around 1:40 a.m.

A criminal complaint said Hartmann threatened to kill the victim and the victim's family. He left voicemails that used several expletives and racist and homophobic slurs. He also said, "Call the cops on me I dare you."

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Was Gov. Tony Evers the target?

What we don't know:

While the criminal complaint did not explicitly identify who the government official was, it did state the threats were made to the number that is publicly available for Gov. Tony Evers' office.

Court records also show Hartmann has been ordered not to contact Gov. Tony Evers, not to go to any event Evers is attending, and not to go to Capitol Square in Madison.

FOX6 News reached out to the governor's office to confirm if Evers was the recipient of Hartmann's threats. We did not hear back.

Wisconsin Capitol

Threat investigations

The backstory:

A Wisconsin State Capitol police officer contacted Fond du Lac police, who went to Hartmann's apartment. The complaint said Hartmann did not answer the door at first, but later came out. He "hung his head" and said he "didn't intend for anything" when asked about the voicemails.

Hartmann said he didn't remember making the calls and "must have blacked out," according to the complaint. He said he had no intention of harming the victim and made a comment about "maybe he should stop drinking." He added that he may have gotten upset about something he saw "on TikTok or online."

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Investigators checked Hartmann's phone, which showed calls to the government office and Dane County dispatch, as well as a return call from investigators.

Dig deeper:

Hartmann was known to law enforcement, the complaint said, because he threatened to "start killing people" when he called the Department of Workforce Development about his unemployment in 2020. Court records do not show any criminal charges filed against Hartmann with regard to those threats.