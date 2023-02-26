Wisconsin Supreme Court race, record $9M in primary ad spending

On April 4, you'll decide control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. All the money from around the country flooding Wisconsin shows just how important your vote is.

After a record-shattering $9 million was sent on the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, get ready for a lot more ads trying to sway your vote, with so much on the line, including abortion.

"Nothing is a done deal," said Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair."This is Wisconsin, the land of the nail bitter."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court likely will decide whether the state’s abortion ban stays in place.

"We believe this is a life or death election, and we’re going to make sure people know what’s at stake," said Sue Liebel, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America invested six figures in the primary for Daniel Kelly.

"The future of protection of life in the state of Wisconsin may hinge upon this race," said Liebel.

On the other side, Planned Parenthood has pledged more than $1 million to support Janet Protasiewicz. Also helping her is EMILY's List. The group's mission is to elect pro-choice women.

"Emily’s List has never endorsed a judicial candidate in its history, but EMILY’s List endorsed Janet Protasiewicz," said Wikler.

The race is officially nonpartisan, with no "D" or "R" on your ballot.

Janet Protasiewicz delivers speech after advancing to the April election in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

"The stakes are so vast, nobody can sit this one out," said Wikler

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorses Protasiewicz.

"Republicans have turned the state Supreme Court into the third branch of the Republican-controlled state Legislature," said Wikler.

Daniel Kelly

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Republicans back Kelly.

"That's basically what the progressives will do with the Supreme Court," said Paul Ryan, former House Speaker. "They'll turn it into another Legislature but with 10-year terms, or do we want judges calling balls and strikes per the Constitution?"

Conservatives controlled the Wisconsin Supreme Court since 2008. Now, with a 4-3 majority, your vote in April will decide if it will stay conservative or flip progressive.